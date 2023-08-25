Around this time last year, interest in the Saudi Arabian League (SPL) around the world barely scratched the surface. Even the Saudis themselves were not particularly interested in national football. However, the relentless desire of the country’s government to climb out of the abyss and become a serious player in sports has seen the SPL rapidly move up the ladder of relevance.
Although hardly anyone outside the Middle East was interested in Saudi Arabia’s top flight, the events of the past few months have sparked intrigue across the globe. The acquisition of the four biggest clubs in the SPL by the Public Investment Fund has brought many European stars to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are the two banners of growth in the SPL, and the greats of Real Madrid have paved the way for another superstar, Neymar, to make the leap to Saudi Arabia. Roberto Firmino, Rubén Neves, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin are among the Premier League stars who have also opted for a lucrative Arab venture.
While the league still has a long way to go before it can rival some of the best in Europe, viewership is set to increase exponentially as the league becomes more available from a broadcast standpoint. Here’s how to watch Saudi Pro League matches around the world.
|
Country
|
Channel
|
USA
|
FOX
|
Australia
|
10 play
|
Brazil
|
BandSports
|
France
|
Channel + Sport360
|
Italy
|
la7d
|
Portugal
|
Sports TV2
|
Türkiye
|
TV 8.5
|
Argentina
|
DIRECTV and Claro Sports
|
Mexico
|
ESPN Mexico
The home countries of the rising stars of the Saudi Pro League have secured the television rights to the division. Canal+, for example, picked up the rights for two years just before the start of the new season and will broadcast two games a week on various Canal+ sports channels in France and in several African countries, including Senegal, the homeland of Sadio Mané. , from Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese will be able to watch Ronaldo try to return Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi football on Sport TV2, while Neymar-loving Brazilians will be able to access Al-Hilal’s matches on Bandsports. Turkey and Italy, like the United States and Australia, are other European countries that have secured television deals.
DAZN subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Canada will be able to watch three weekly Saudi Pro League matches.
Mexico and Argentina have already bought the television rights to the Saudi league, and apart from the channels already mentioned above, the countries will also have online streaming of the matches. In the case of Mexico, they can be followed through Star+, and in Argentina through DGO.
Spain has not yet bought the television rights to the Saudi Arabian League, but some matches have already been seen in this territory. Marca has featured some Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal matches through its website.
