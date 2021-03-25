The president of the community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, together with the Minister of Finance Javier Fernández-Lasquetty. Pool Efe / GTRES

The years pass, but the differences remain: for the purpose of paying taxes, it is not the same to live in one community or another. The autonomies have full regulatory competence over the taxes they have assigned – such as assets or inheritance and donations -, which allows them to modify rates and apply deductions and bonuses that make taxpayers have to pay very different amounts depending on where reside. The differences can be monumental, and even exceed tens of thousands of euros for the same taxable event.

This is how the report makes it clear Panorama of Autonomous and Foral Taxation 2021, prepared by the Registry of Tax Advisors of the General Council of Economists (REAF-CGE), in which a series of examples are presented to understand the magnitude of the gap between regions. And this is also the main reason why the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, intends to carry out a harmonization of ceded taxes.

Successions and donations

Inheritance and gift taxes are the most disparate. This is not only due to the fact that they are 100% ceded to the communities, but the amount to be settled grows as the degree of kinship with the deceased moves away. That is, it is not the same as inheriting a child or spouse or making a donation to a nephew. In the case of direct descendants under 21 years of age, in communities such as Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia, as well as the foral territories of Navarra and the Basque Country, only symbolic amounts are paid; in Castilla y León and La Rioja it is not paid if certain limits are not exceeded (400,000 euros) and in Aragon minors have a 100% reduction if they do not exceed three million.

The REAF-CGE gives an example in the case of inheritance tax: a 30-year-old bachelor who inherits assets from his father for 800,000 euros, of which 200,000 correspond to the deceased’s habitual residence. In this case, the difference between the community where you pay more and that where you pay less is overwhelming: it exceeds 100,000 euros. In Asturias you have to pay 103,135 euros; in Andalusia, Cantabria and Galicia nothing is paid. The second autonomy where you will have to pay more in the example set by the agency, although a long way from the first, is Castilla y León (about 81,000 euros). Madrid, Extremadura and Murcia also have generous bonuses: they will demand less than 2,000 euros in the same case.

In the case of gift tax, the gap is even bigger. For the same 800,000 euros donated in cash from a father to a son, the difference between communities exceeds 200,000 euros. The communities where they pay the most are Castilla y León and Extremadura (200,122 euros), followed by Aragón, Asturias and the Valencian Community. In Cantabria, where a 100% discount is applied, nothing is paid; in Madrid, Andalusia and Murcia the amount only amounts to about 2,000 euros.

Wealth tax

This tribute taxes great fortunes and is at the forefront of the debate on fiscal harmonization. Most of the neighboring countries have eliminated it, considering that there are already other figures that tax wealth, in particular the inheritance tax. In Spain, on the contrary, the Government has decided to give it an indefinite validity from 2021 – since 2011 it has been extended year after year – and raise the rate one point – from 2.5% to 3.5% – for the fortunes of more of 10 million euros.

In this case, the state exempt minimum is 700,000 euros, although there are communities that apply lower scales: 400,000 euros in Aragon and 500,000 in Catalonia, Extremadura and the Valencian Community. State rates range from 0.2% to 3.5%, and several regions apply them by default. Others – Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community – have different rates. Extremadura has the highest maximum rate, 3.75%, and Madrid is the only one that has a 100% tax discount.

For the same assets of 800,000 euros, according to the example of the REAF-CGE, in Aragon a tax of 1,164 euros is paid; in Madrid, Álava and Vizcaya nothing is paid. If the amount rises to four million, the highest bill is that of Extremadura (more than 59,000 euros), followed by the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community; and the lowest will continue to be that of Madrid: zero euros.

ITP and AJD

The property transfer tax and documented legal acts are levied on real estate transfers. The lowest rates are in Madrid, Navarra, the Canary Islands, the Basque Country and La Rioja. The REAF-CGE gives as an example the transfer of a property that is not intended for a habitual residence, with different amounts ranging from 15,000 to 750,000 euros. In Madrid and Navarra the lowest taxes will always be paid; the highest in Cantabria, Catalonia, Galicia and the Valencian Community.

Personal income tax

Personal income tax is only partially assigned to the communities, which can set personal and family minimums and modify 50% of the tax scale that corresponds to the regional quota. If you consider a single worker of 65 years, without disabilities or children, the communities that most punish low and medium incomes (up to 45,000 euros) are Catalonia and Navarra. The Basque Country and Madrid are the regions where less is paid in these cases. In the case of work income of up to 16,000 euros, the regions with the least pressure are Madrid, the Canary Islands and La Rioja.

In the section between 45,000 and 110,000 euros, the map changes somewhat. Navarra continues to be the community where the most personal income tax is paid, together with Extremadura and Aragón, while for incomes between 110,000 and 300,000 the second and third places are occupied by the Valencian Community and Extremadura; From 300,000 euros upwards, the autonomy with the most pressure is the Valencian Community, followed by Navarra and La Rioja. Madrid is always the community with the lowest personal income tax for incomes above 110,000 euros.