A fine is a hassle. Obviously, paying the amount for which you have been sanctioned can mean a “hard time” for many pockets, in addition to the reduction of points if necessary; But complaining is not a dish of good taste either. However, sometimes it is necessary. Specifically, if we are fined, and once proven that it is your responsibilityyou have a voluntary period of 20 calendar days from when you received the notification to pay or appeal if you are not satisfied with the sanction.

For example, first of all, if you pay the fine in a voluntary period, you benefit from a 50% reduction, although you waive the right to appeal it (submit allegations). Remember that you cannot split or postpone the payment of a fine, according to the DGT. But any appeal or allegation that you present after having paid the fine in the voluntary period will have no effect. So by filing an allegation you lose the right to the 50% discount. Or what is the same, if your appeal is dismissed, you must pay 100% of the penalty.

Of course, it is worth knowing that the reduction 50% does not apply to the following infractions: driving vehicles that have installed radar inhibitors or mechanisms that interfere with the correct functioning of traffic surveillance systems, falsifying the identification of the driver responsible for an infraction, carrying out road works without the corresponding authorization, not installing, or doing so incorrectly, the corresponding signage. As well as the removal, concealment, alteration or deterioration of permanent or occasional signage; fail to comply with the standards established for industrial activities that directly affect road safety.

Now, if after 20 days you have not paid or appealed, your fine will be processed through the ordinary procedure. This means that you have a period of 45 days after you receive the notification to pay the fine. In this case you will have to pay 100% of the amount. During this ordinary period it will not be possible to make allegations. Only in the event that there is an error in the complaint, can you file an extraordinary appeal for review. And once the period of 45 days from notification of the penalty has expired, if you have not paid, the fine will be sent to the State Tax Administration Agency, which will be in charge of collecting it with a 20% surcharge.

Likewise, the DGT states that you can request a review of a sanction during the first 20 days after its notification. Afterwards, you will only be able to file an appeal for review if there is an error in the complaint. So if you do not agree with a fine imposed, you can file an allegation during the first 20 calendar days from notification of the violation.

In the allegation you must provide new or different data from those found by the Agent who reported you. If the resolution is favorable to you, the complaint is dismissed, leaving the sanction suspended. If the resolution of your allegation does not agree with you, you can pay, paying 100% of the penalty, or continue claiming if you do not agree through an appeal for reconsideration. At this point you have a period of one month from the notification of the resolution of the allegation or sanctioning agreement, and it is essential to have presented a prior allegation to be able to file an appeal.

If the sentence after the appeal remains final but you still do not agree, you can still go directly to court through a contentious-administrative appeal, for which you would need a lawyer and attorney.