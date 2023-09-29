They must be up to date with Treasury payments. The Tax Agency has the power to seize the assets of taxpayers who have outstanding debts. This body can proceed to garnish salaries and wages, but must respect certain limits. The law guarantees that the taxpayer can get ahead as long as he or she has a certain level of income.

Before garnishing the salary of any taxpayer, the Treasury must give sufficient notice to prevent it from happening. The Administration has a limit when calculating how much it can take from your salary.

After receiving a notification from the Treasury notifying you of a debt, a garnishment can be executed on your salary and it will be the court that will send you a notification with the resolution. The company will receive a notification where it will be notified of the amount it must withhold and, finally, it will be notified again when the debt is canceled and the embargo is lifted for both the taxpayer and the company.

According to article 607 of the Civil Procedure Law, there are different income brackets in which garnishment percentages can be applied. This law guarantees that amounts equivalent to the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) cannot be seized.

How much money can be seized



Although non-payments to the Tax Agency can cause an order to garnish your salary until you resolve it with the state, they cannot garnish 100% of your salary. Upon receiving the notice sent by the administration and once it is executed, it will be the court that will send a notification with the resolution of the seizure. If you do nothing and continue with the debt, the company will receive a notice informing you of the amount you must retain.

The Treasury will never be able to seize 100% of the salary, since, according to article 27.2 of the Workers’ Statute, it establishes that it cannot seize a citizen’s accounts and leave them with less than the SMI. From that figure, the money that can be seized will be different depending on the salary the taxpayer earns.

– 50% for those who earn between 2,160 and 3,240 euros.

– 60% for those who earn between 3,240 and 4,320 euros.

– 75% for those who earn between 4,320 and 5,400 euros.

– 90% for those with salaries greater than 5,400 euros.