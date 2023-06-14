Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

In a ranking, Germany’s major cities were rated according to their life satisfaction. According to the researchers, this largely depends on income.

Munich – Whether a large selection of international dishes, different activities and public transport every minute: In big cities, the range of options is usually much larger than in the country. But are people happy here?

The University of Freiburg’s SKL Happiness Atlas asked itself this question and took a closer look at Germany’s major cities with regard to life satisfaction. This resulted in a ranking of twelve major cities.

City ranking: People are the happiest in these three major cities

For the study, commissioned by South German class lottery 3001 people between the ages of 16 and 74 were interviewed. As a result, people in Hamburg are apparently particularly happy. The Hanseatic city on the Elbe took first place with 7.16 out of ten possible points. Frankfurt am Main followed closely behind in second place – with 7.07 points. Bavaria’s state capital Munich, which is particularly well-known for its high rents, ranks third with 6.9 points. According to another survey, Munich as one of the “rudest cities in Germany”.

Leipzig brings up the rear. Here the respondents probably do not feel quite so happy. For the East German city in Saxony, there are only 6.44 points in terms of life satisfaction. 0.72 points separate the leaders Hamburg from Leipzig. According to the researchers, that’s a lot.

“The level of income, personal health, the feeling of togetherness among the citizens and the work of the public administration are particularly important for the satisfaction of the citizens with their city,” explained Bernd Raffelhüschen from the University of Freiburg.

Survey: People are particularly satisfied in Hamburg – Leipzig brings up the rear

“Hamburg is an attractive port metropolis with high added value, low unemployment and strong purchasing power. The gross domestic product per capita is an impressive 64,000 euros. Leipzig, on the other hand, has a gross domestic product of just 38,000 euros.

Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich stand out above all because of their business location and public administration. Germany’s federal capital Berlin, on the other hand, only ranks fourth (6.88 points). Although the residents are satisfied with their lives, they rate the city itself rather negatively.

Big cities in the ranking: That’s how satisfied the residents are

This is how the big cities are ranked according to their life satisfaction:

1. Hamburg – 7.16 points

2. Frankfurt am Main – 7.07 points

3. Munich – 6.9 points

4. Berlin – 6.88 points

5. Hanover – 6.75 points

6. Dusseldorf – 6.69 points

7. Cologne – 6.65 points

8. Food – 6.63 points

9. Stuttgart – 6.54 points

10. Bremen – 6.5 points

11. Dresden – 6.49 points

12. Leipzig – 6.44 points

Although Stuttgart and Düsseldorf are also among the more prosperous cities, according to the study, the residents are only moderately satisfied. The cities would become less attractive in view of high rents, unequal distribution of wealth and heavy traffic. According to another study, the majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the public transport infrastructure. (cheese)