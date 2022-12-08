The level of English of a population is very significant in today’s globalized society. Mastering the world’s first language can provide many advantages in communication, social, work… but, despite the importance of English, knowing how to speak it is a challenge for many non-native people. The skills in this language are very different depending on the countries of origin of the speakers. To establish a ranking,

Education First has published a report on the level of English in different countries and communities of each.

Is English spoken well in Spain? The results reveal that the country is in position 33 out of 111 countries analyzed in a list headed by the Netherlands. If we compare it with the European statistics, Spain is in position 25 out of 35 countries. The score is in a moderate domain, with 545 points, which corresponds to a medium B2 level, according to the results of the CEFR, which implies the ability to “participate in meetings in your area of ​​expertise, understand song lyrics and write emails. professionals on family issues”, they describe.

In addition to the data at the global level, the report also analyzes the level of internal English in each country. In the case of Spain, it reveals the domain of the language by autonomous communities, a list headed by Galicia, Catalonia and the Basque Country in the ‘top3’. To find the Region of Murcia, you have to go to the 14th position or, which is the same, the fourth starting from the bottom, with 527 points. If attention is paid to the cities, the statistics indicate that Murcia falls to position 16, the penultimate on the list, with 525 points.

The study is based on the results of the more than 2 million tests that the organization has carried out around the world. This is an online exam that takes into account reading and listening skills and is designed to classify skills into five proficiencies (very low, low, moderate, high, and very high) and into one of six levels set by the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference): A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2. The test is available to any internet user free of charge.