Gender equality at the Olympic Games has been a constant and progressive struggle since the dawn of the 20th century. Although today it is common to see women competing at all levels and disciplines of this global event, this was not always the case.

Currently, according to data from UN Women, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games mark a historic milestone with equal participation of 50 percent between men and women.

The year women entered the Olympic scene

The first female participation in the Olympic Games dates back to Paris 1900, just four years after the modern Games were inaugurated in 1896. At that time, women represented only 2.2 percent of the total athletes, with 22 competitors out of a total of 997.

Inclusion was limited to five sports: tennis, sailing, croquet, horse riding and figure skating. These sports were selected under the perception that they were appropriate for the supposed level of “femininity and fragility” of women. at that time, according to the Digital Encyclopedia of European History of the University of Paris.

Furthermore, the World Economic Forum documents that women were banned from participating in more strenuous events such as athletics, due to beliefs of supposed “physical weakness.” This situation began to change thanks to the efforts of figures such as Alice Milliat, a rowing pioneer and president of the women’s sports centre Femina Sport in 1912.

Milliat campaigned tirelessly for the inclusion of women in the Games, arguing that women’s contribution during the First World War demonstrated their ability and resilience, thus disproving notions of fragility and limitation.

The road to equality took a significant turn in 1991, when it was established that every new sport included in the Games had to have women’s categories. This policy achieved remarkable progress. at the 2012 London Games, where female participation rose to 44 percent.

In 2007, the Olympic Charter was updated to reinforce the commitment to promoting women in sport at all levels, an effort led by the International Olympic Committee to ensure gender equality.

Now, with Paris 2024, full equality in the Olympic arena has become a reality. This progress is not only a triumph for sport, but, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023, it also symbolises a step forward in closing gender differences, which translates into growth and innovation that contributes to female empowerment.

