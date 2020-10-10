Finding an effective and safe vaccine typically takes years of research and testing. But in the case of the coronavirus, there is no time to lose and the goal is to develop one in record time. Politicians promise to have it before the year is out, but WHO is wary of a hastily approved vaccine. In fact, if achieved in 2021, it would be by far the fastest vaccine ever developed.
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of a vaccine can take decades.
For HIV and
zika has not yet
found vaccine
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of a vaccine can take decades.
For HIV and
zika has not yet
found vaccine
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of a vaccine can take decades.
Human papilloma virus
For HIV and Zika not yet
vaccine has been found
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of a vaccine can take decades.
Human papilloma virus
For HIV and Zika not yet
vaccine has been found
And is that for a vaccine to be suitable for approval, it must go through four previous phases. Preclinical tests take place in cells and animals, such as mice or monkeys, and phases 1, 2 and 3 in humans. In phase 1, the vaccine is given to a small group of people to rule out serious effects and to evaluate biological effects, including the induced immune response. In phase 2 hundreds of people are tested to assess the induced immune response, adjust the dose and confirm safety. Phase 3 shows that the vaccine is safe and effective in a trial of tens of thousands of people.
Five years had to pass for the Ebola vaccine to be approved for use. The possible protection against the coronavirus is to be achieved in about 18 months.
Fastest vaccine time (Ebola)
Production to
small scale
Production to
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Goal of the covid-19 vaccine
Production to
small and
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Fastest vaccine time (Ebola)
Production to
small scale
Production to
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Goal of the covid-19 vaccine
Production to
small and
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Fastest vaccine time (Ebola)
Production to
small scale
Production to
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Goal of the covid-19 vaccine
Production to
small and
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Fastest vaccine time (Ebola)
Production to
small scale
Production to
larger scale
Production to
big scale
Goal of the covid-19 vaccine
Production to
small and
larger scale
Production to
big scale
The WHO estimates that in the summer of 2021 the vaccine will begin to be available to risk groups, but it will not be until 2022 when mass vaccination can begin. And is that for a vaccine to be approved it must meet all safety protocols. Despite this, 40% of Spaniards affirm that they would not be vaccinated with the first available immunization.
How does a vaccine work?
The objective of vaccines is to subject the human body to contact with the virus (or parts of it) so that it activates its immune response and generates defenses.
Protein
spicule
There are several types of vaccine depending on the part of the virus that is used for its development.
Depending on the type of vaccine, the virus multiplies inside the cell or not
The dendritic cells find parts of the virus and present it to the immune system
This produces T lymphocytes, that destroys infected cells, and B lymphocytes, It creates antibodies that block the virus.
Protein
spicule
There are several types of vaccine depending on the part of the virus that is used for its development.
Depending on the type of vaccine, the virus multiplies inside the cell or not
The dendritic cells find parts of the virus and present it to the immune system
This produces T lymphocytes, that destroys infected cells, and B lymphocytes, It creates antibodies that block the virus.
Protein
spicule
There are several types of vaccine depending on the part of the virus that is used for its development.
The dendritic cells
find parts of the virus
and present it to the immune system
This produces T lymphocytes, what
destroys infected cells,
Y B lymphocytes, what do you think
antibodies that block the virus.
Depending on the type of
vaccine the virus multiplies
inside the cell or not
Protein
spicule
There are several types of vaccine depending on the part of the virus that is used for its development.
The dendritic cells
find parts of the virus
and present it to the immune system
This produces T lymphocytes, that destroys cells
infected, and B lymphocytes, that creates antibodies
that block the virus.
Depending on the type of
vaccine the virus multiplies
inside the cell or not
From
genetic material
Particles
Similar
to the virus
From
genetic material
Particles
Similar
to the virus
From
genetic material
Particles
similar to the virus
From
genetic material
Particles
similar to the virus
Particles
similar to the virus
Particles
similar to the virus
Particles
similar to the virus
Particles
similar to the virus
They start from the coronavirus itself, but modifying it to attenuate its infectious action or cancel it completely.
He virus
attenuated
it multiplies
in the cell
The cell
dendritic
locate
directly
he virus
inactivated
And it is located
by cell
dendritic
They start from the coronavirus itself, but modifying it to attenuate its infectious action or cancel it completely.
He virus
attenuated
it multiplies
in the cell
The cell
dendritic
locate
directly
he virus
inactivated
And it is located
by cell
dendritic
They start from the coronavirus itself, but modifying it to attenuate its infectious action or cancel it completely.
The dendritic cell
locate directly
he inactivated virus
He attenuated virus
multiplies in the cell
And it is located
by cell
dendritic
They start from the coronavirus itself, but modifying it to attenuate its infectious action or cancel it completely.
The dendritic cell
locate directly
he inactivated virus
He attenuated virus
multiplies in the cell
And it is located
by cell
dendritic
Other viruses are used to introduce the RNA of the coronavirus into the cell to generate the spike proteins and the immune system to identify them.
He virus
measles with
the genes of
spicule I know
multiply
in the cell
The cell
dendritic
locate
directly
he adenovirus
And the virus spike
is located by the
dendritic cell
Other viruses are used to introduce the RNA of the coronavirus into the cell to generate the spike proteins and the immune system to identify them.
He virus
measles with
the genes of
spicule I know
multiply
in the cell
The cell
dendritic
locate
directly
he adenovirus
And the virus spike
is located by the
dendritic cell
Other viruses are used to introduce the RNA of the coronavirus into the cell so that it generates the spike proteins and the immune system identifies them.
The dendritic cell
locate directly
he adenovirus
And the virus spike
is located by the
dendritic cell
He measles virus
with spicule genes
multiplies in the cell
Other viruses are used to introduce the RNA of the coronavirus into the cell so that it generates the spike proteins and the immune system identifies them.
The dendritic cell
locate directly
he adenovirus
And the virus spike
is located by the
dendritic cell
He measles virus
with spicule genes
multiplies in the cell
From
genetic material
The genetic material of the coronavirus is introduced into the cell directly to generate the spike protein and for the immune system to react.
For DNA to enter the cell, the
electroporation
He RNA enters the cell and makes it manufacture viral proteins
He DNA transforms into RNA within the nucleus of the cell and causes the cell to make viral proteins
The viral proteins are located by the dendritic cells
From
genetic material
The genetic material of the coronavirus is introduced into the cell directly to generate the spike protein and for the immune system to react.
For DNA to enter the cell, the
electroporation
He RNA enters the cell and makes it manufacture viral proteins
He DNA transforms into RNA within the nucleus of the cell and causes the cell to make viral proteins
The viral proteins are located by the dendritic cells
From
genetic material
The genetic material of the coronavirus is introduced into the cell directly to generate the spike protein and for the immune system to react.
He RNA enters the cell
and makes this manufacture
viral proteins
The viral proteins
are located by the
dendritic cells
He DNA becomes
in RNA within the nucleus
of the cell and makes it
manufacture viral proteins
For DNA to enter the cell is
necessary the electroporation: pulses
electrical inducing creation
of pores in the cell membrane
From
genetic material
The genetic material of the coronavirus is introduced into the cell directly to generate the spike protein and for the immune system to react.
He RNA enters the cell
and makes this manufacture
viral proteins
The viral proteins
are located by the
dendritic cells
He DNA becomes
in RNA within the nucleus
of the cell and makes it
manufacture viral proteins
For DNA to enter the cell is
necessary the electroporation: pulses
electrical inducing creation
of pores in the cell membrane
They consist of directly introducing proteins
coronavirus in the body and identified by the immune system.
Particles
Similar
to the virus
The viral proteins directly entered are located by the dendritic cells
The empty virus incapable of infecting is localized by dendritic cells
They consist of directly introducing proteins
coronavirus in the body and identified by the immune system.
Particles
Similar
to the virus
The viral proteins directly entered are located by the dendritic cells
The empty virus incapable of infecting is localized by dendritic cells
They consist of directly introducing proteins
coronavirus in the body and identified by the immune system.
The viral proteins introduced
are directly located by the
dendritic cells
Particles
Similar
to the virus
The empty virus incapable of
infect is located by
the dendritic cells
They consist of directly introducing proteins
coronavirus in the body and identified by the immune system.
The viral proteins introduced
are directly located by the
dendritic cells
Particles
Similar
to the virus
The empty virus incapable of
infect is located by
the dendritic cells
Source: The data is extracted from Milken Institut, which tracks all vaccines in development from reliable public sources such as WHO, universities, media and companies that can be consulted here.
Leave a Reply