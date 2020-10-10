Finding an effective and safe vaccine typically takes years of research and testing. But in the case of the coronavirus, there is no time to lose and the goal is to develop one in record time. Politicians promise to have it before the year is out, but WHO is wary of a hastily approved vaccine. In fact, if achieved in 2021, it would be by far the fastest vaccine ever developed.



And is that for a vaccine to be suitable for approval, it must go through four previous phases. Preclinical tests take place in cells and animals, such as mice or monkeys, and phases 1, 2 and 3 in humans. In phase 1, the vaccine is given to a small group of people to rule out serious effects and to evaluate biological effects, including the induced immune response. In phase 2 hundreds of people are tested to assess the induced immune response, adjust the dose and confirm safety. Phase 3 shows that the vaccine is safe and effective in a trial of tens of thousands of people.

Five years had to pass for the Ebola vaccine to be approved for use. The possible protection against the coronavirus is to be achieved in about 18 months.



The WHO estimates that in the summer of 2021 the vaccine will begin to be available to risk groups, but it will not be until 2022 when mass vaccination can begin. And is that for a vaccine to be approved it must meet all safety protocols. Despite this, 40% of Spaniards affirm that they would not be vaccinated with the first available immunization.

How does a vaccine work?

The objective of vaccines is to subject the human body to contact with the virus (or parts of it) so that it activates its immune response and generates defenses.



Source: The data is extracted from Milken Institut, which tracks all vaccines in development from reliable public sources such as WHO, universities, media and companies that can be consulted here.