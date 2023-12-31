Residents of Kamchatka and Chukotka were the first in Russia to celebrate the New Year

Today, December 31, at 15:00 Moscow time, the new year 2024 has arrived in Kamchatka and Chukotka. Residents of these regions – the easternmost in Russia – celebrate the holiday before anyone else. He will reach the capital only after nine hours. Lenta.ru tells in what order the residents of Russia celebrate the New Year.

How many time zones are there in Russia?

The area of ​​Russia is more than 17.2 thousand square kilometers. This largest country in the world covers as many as 11 time zones: from Chukotka to Kaliningrad. In international designation they are numbered from 2 to 12.

The boundaries of time zones run along the borders of the constituent entities of Russia. All regions except one relate to only one time zone: that is, no matter where a person goes in the region, it will be the same time. The exception is Yakutia.

The Republic of Sakha is located in three time zones at once – MSK+6, MSK+7 and MSK+8

New Year in Kamchatka and Chukotka

As mentioned above, the holiday in these regions comes nine hours earlier than in the capital. Moreover, geographically, the easternmost lands of Russia are Ratmanov Island or Big Diomede in the Bering Strait. There is no permanent population there, only border guards and weather station workers.

As for the mainland, its easternmost point is Cape Dezhnev. There are several Chukchi and Eskimo villages located there. At the same time – 15:00 Moscow time – the New Year begins in the capital of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – Anadyr and the capital of the Kamchatka Territory – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

It is worth noting that the residents of Chukotka have their own New Year, it is called Pegytty. This holiday is celebrated on the longest night of the year – the night of December 22. The holiday got its name from the local name of the star Altair.

New Year in the Far East

AT 16:00 in Moscow, residents of the Kuril Islands, Magadan region and islands of the Sakhalin region will celebrate the New Year.

At 17:00 According to capital time, 2024 will occur in the Khabarovsk Territory, Primorye and the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAO).

AT 18:00 The New Year will come to the Amur region, Transbaikal region and eastern Yakutia.

Yakutia has its own “Father Frost” – this is the spirit of cold Chyskhaan, half-man, half-bull. He is dressed in a blue fur coat and a hat with high horns, and is usually depicted as a gray-haired old man with a beard

New Year in Siberia

The easternmost region of Siberia and the westernmost republic of the Far East will meet 2024 at 19:00 in Moscow. These are Buryatia and Irkutsk region. Thousands of people flock to these regions every year to celebrate the New Year on the shores of Lake Baikal.

AT 20:00 In Moscow, midnight will fall in the republics of Tyva and Khakassia, in the Krasnoyarsk and Altai territories, in the Tomsk, Kemerovo and Novosibirsk regions, as well as in the Altai Republic.

Three hours before the striking of the chimes in the Moscow Kremlin, that is, at 21:00 in the capital, residents of the Omsk region will raise their glasses to the new year 2024.

New Year in the Urals and Volga region

At 22:00 According to Moscow, the holiday will come to the cities of the Urals. So, two hours before the capital, the Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Orenburg and Kurgan regions, Perm Territory and Bashkortostan will celebrate the New Year.

At 23:00 According to capital time, 2024 will come in some regions of the Volga region: in Samara, Saratov, Ulyanovsk and Astrakhan regions, as well as in Udmurtia.

New Year in Moscow, central Russia and southern regions

Finally, in 00:00 The New Year will come to the capital of Russia. Simultaneously with Moscow, 2024 will be celebrated by:

In Moscow and many other regions, fireworks and salutes for New Year and Christmas were canceled amid a special military operation (SVO)

Which region will be the last to celebrate the New Year?

IN 1:00 January 1, Moscow time, 2024 will begin in Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad region. This is the westernmost region of Russia, which is located between Lithuania and Poland.

Thanks to its European history, Kaliningrad has won the love of travelers: crowds of tourists come here every year to celebrate the holiday on the Baltic coast.