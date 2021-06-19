Elite short stories HERE | Elite premiered its fourth season successfully on Netflix. The story that began with a mysterious murder in a school, where the students were the children of people with great socioeconomic power, has a cast of Mexican and Spanish actors and actresses.

However, before the fourth part of the Spanish series was released, the platform launched four microseries titled Short stories, showing the favorite activities of Las Encinas students.

In what order to watch Elite Short Stories on Netflix?

Short stories are four stories of three episodes each lasting approximately 30 minutes. They are available on Netflix. All four of them came to the screens in this way:

Guzmán, Cayetana and Rebeca

Nadia and Guzman

Ander, Omar and Alexis

Carla and Samuel.

There is no specific order To watch Elite short stories, the viewer is free to choose which episode to start with.

Where to watch Elite season 4 premiere online for free?

To enjoy Elite 4 you need to have a Netflix account. The platform currently offers three monthly plans, the cheapest is S / 24.90 per month. All three differ in image quality and number of devices to play content simultaneously.

How to watch Elite season 4, chapter 1 complete online?

You can watch all the episodes of Elite season 4 in premiere and online on the streaming platform Netflix. You only have to subscribe to the service to enjoy the successful series. Remember that there is a basic monthly plan of S / 24.90.

What is Elite season 4 about?

“This director brings his three children with him (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios). Three teenagers too used to always having their way, to having what they want when they want, whoever falls, and who will endanger the union and friendship of the most veteran students ”, says the synopsis.

In addition to the new students joining Las Encinas, the school will also have a new director, a millionaire businessman who will seek to return the school to its former splendor and incidentally bring order to the students.

Why did some actors not continue in Elite?

At a recent press conference, Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, creators of the series, revealed that new characters will join Las Encinas . They will captivate fans and offer a new direction in history. However, doubt remains as to why many characters will no longer be part of the show.

Given this, Montero denied the rumors that spoke of a mass dismissal as the reason for this situation.

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. However, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter – who are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters – that we have not fired them, they have left. Two days later they are going to feel terrible because they are going to fall in love a lot with the new ones, ”he explained.

Elite season 5 release date

With the recent premiere of its season 4 on Netflix, the new episodes are expected to arrive in early 2022.

New characters for Elite season 5

Likewise, it was confirmed that two new international characters will enter the fifth season of Elite. One of them is the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls). Their characters have yet to be revealed.