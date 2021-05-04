Times are tough and the Sith have driven the Jedi Order to the brink of extinction. The only Jedi still standing is you. As you strive to reestablish your contact with the Force, your decisions will take you to the light or dark side … influencing everyone around you in Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II The Sith Lords. Xbox One X Enhanced.

Star Wars Battlefront (2004)

You have witnessed the most exciting battles in the entire galaxy, now you can participate in them too! Enlist in front of Star Wars and experience the combat in a revolutionary way: from the front line! Get hold of any weapon or vehicle to take command of the Empire or thwart the rebellion. Play alone or take responsibility for leading a powerful army in Star Wars Battlefront. Xbox One X Enhanced.

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005)

Star Wars Battlefront II, enhanced for Xbox One X, adds all-new space combat, Jedi characters to play with, and never-before-seen environments straight out of Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith. Fans of the original Star Wars Battlefront game will also enjoy a new single-player experience that takes players through an epic story-driven saga centered on Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers. Every action you take will affect the battlefront and the fate of the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars Republic Commando (2005)

Chaos has taken over the galaxy. As the leader of an elite republic squad, your mission is to infiltrate hostile terrain to dominate and annihilate the enemy. Your battalion will carry out your orders to form an intuitive and intelligent team. You are their leader and they are your weapon. Xbox One X Enhanced.

LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga (2007)

Kick some blocks from I to VI! Play through all six Star Wars movies in one video game! Featuring new characters, new levels, and new gameplay features with improved Force Powers, new power ups, and new Challenge Modes.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed (2008)

The Star Wars saga continues in Star Wars The Force Unleashed! He plays the role of Darth Vader’s “secret apprentice” in a new chapter in the saga that takes place in the virtually unknown interval, the one between Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II (2010)

Betrayed by Darth Vader for the last time, Starkiller has fled to face a new journey in search of his true identity. Unleash your fury, wield two lightsabers, and use new Force powers to crush your enemies. Discover the truth in this sequel to the acclaimed story. Continue with the epic Star Wars saga.

Star Wars Battlefront (2015)

The menacing footsteps of an AT-AT echo through the icy tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces fire blasters as Imperial speeders soar through the lush forests of Endor. Intense aerial combat between X-wing squadrons and TIE fighters fill the sky. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront.

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens (2016)

Play as all the characters from the movie, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and BB-8, plus Kylo Ren, General Hux, and Captain Phasma. With LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens, you can relive the epic action of the best-selling film in a way that only LEGO can offer, with new content from the Star Wars universe that delves into the time between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

Face waves of enemies in the Starkiller base thanks to the power of your lightsaber. Fight with your companions in the thick of the jungle of a hidden rebel base in Yavin 4 with the firepower of the AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squad to attack a First Order Star Destroyer. Or rise up as a new Star Wars hero – Iden, an elite Imperial Special Forces soldier – and discover a gripping single-player story that unfolds over thirty years.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (2019)

An adventure of galactic dimensions awaits you in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, a third-person action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. A surviving Padawan must complete his training, develop powerful new Force abilities, and master the technique of the lightsaber before the Empire overtakes him.

Star Wars Squadrons (2020)

Master the art of starfighter combat in authentic STAR WARS: Squadrons piloting. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of multiplayer space combat in first person with your squad. Get ready and jump into the starfighter cockpits of the New Republic and Empire fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust your squad composition to suit different styles and crush your rivals. Succeed as a team and complete tactical battlefield objectives both known and never seen before, including the gas giant Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.