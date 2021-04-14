The answer to your question is totally linked to the present because last Wednesday, April 7, two articles were published that have expanded and modified a little the ideas we previously had about the crossing between Neanderthals and Sapiens. Until not long ago, thanks to both the archaeological record and genetic research, we thought that Neanderthals and Sapiens had interbred in the Near East area.

For about ten years we have known that Neanderthals and sapiens met and hybridized – that is, they had offspring that carried the DNA of the two species – and that perhaps the first crossing between the two species would have taken place around 100,000 years ago. Before this, there had been some hypotheses about the possible hybridization, but the methodology used in genetics did not allow to refine as much. Only from the complete genetic sequencing of the Neanderthal remains from sites such as those of Sidrón (Asturias), Vindija (Croatia) or Mezmaiskaya (Russia) could it be compared with that of the sapiens and the crossing between both species was confirmed: humans we carry between 1% and 4% Neanderthal DNA in our genes. The discovery of human fossils from the Denisova site (Altai, Siberia, Russia) in 2010 showed us that another species coexisted with the other two at the same time in Europe and Central Asia.

The contact between the two species was completely normal since the arrival of the first sapiens to what is now Europe and that it occurred, according to new discoveries, at least 50,000 years ago

Advances in rebuilding the DNA of these three species have gone further and further. In 2018, the discovery of the remains of a girl, the daughter of a Neanderthal woman and a Denisovan man, was published; In 2020, the results of the hybridization test between sapiens and Neanderthals were published and last Wednesday, the new scientific publications on the DNA of human remains from the Bacho Kiro sites in Bulgaria and Zlaty Kun in the Czech Republic. This last work shows us that the hybridization between sapiens and Neanderthals would not have been punctual, but would at least come from six or seven previous generations. From there we deduce that contact between the two species was completely normal since the arrival of the first sapiens to what is now Europe and that it occurred, according to new discoveries, at least 50,000 years ago.

For a long time, when technology did not allow us to refine from the genetic point of view, we have relied on the study of material culture: what kind of tools they had and what their habitat structures and ways of subsistence were like. Above all, lithic tools (material culture) are a taxonomic instrument that, when there is no dating, can help us to locate to which chronocultural period a site may belong. And it is true that for a long time, especially the people who work in Neanderthal sites, we have shown that the ways of life of Neanderthals and Sapiens were very similar, if not almost equivalent. And in the Middle East, sites had been found in which groups, or material cultures, of Neanderthals associated with sapiens and of sapiens associated with Neanderthals had been found, which already showed us a possible hybridization or, at least, coexistence.

With the new discoveries and especially refining both in the investigation of the modes of subsistence, material culture, genetics and dating, what we are very clear is that both in the field of hybridization and cultural behavior there is a mixture between both species

With the new discoveries and especially refining both in the investigation of the modes of subsistence, material culture, genetics and dating, what we are very clear is that both in the field of hybridization and cultural behavior there is a mixture between both species. It is clear that the first sapiens, and that is the novelty of the recent publication I was talking about at the beginning, that they arrived in Europe and mixed with Neanderthals became extinct, that Neanderthals continued to move throughout Europe and their extinction It would not take place, according to the most recent deposits, until about 30,000 years ago in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, in Gibraltar and Portugal, and that new populations of sapiens arrived again in Europe. To answer your question, in short, Neanderthals and Sapiens interbred in the Middle East, in Central Asia, and also in Europe. And that hybridization was more between species than with respect to cultural behaviors, especially when we talk about lithic tools. But what is very important is that it has been shown that hybridization was something much more common than we thought a few years ago.

M. Gema Chacón She is a researcher at the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES) in Tarragona and an associate researcher at the National Museum of Natural History (Paris, France).

Question sent via email by Zipakna Choc

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro We Respond is a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’ program, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), who answer these questions. Send your questions to [email protected] or by Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos

