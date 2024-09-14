95 settlements left without electricity in Lviv region

In the Lviv region in western Ukraine, 95 settlements have been left without power. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Military Administration (OVA) in its Telegram channel.

“In Lviv region, 95 settlements are without power. Completely – 46, partially – 49. (…) Most of the outages were recorded in the Brody, Busk and Mostys directions,” the administration said in a statement.

It is noted that the outages were caused by bad weather, and 116 energy service employees and 40 units of special equipment are working to restore the power supply.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said that Ukraine is facing a tough winter due to power outages. The official said that Western partners, including the US, will allocate funds to support the republic’s energy sector, but this will not help avoid power outages.