Palestinians cross the border with Isarël to go to work (photo illustration). (HAZEM BADER / AFP)

South of Jerusalem, in downtown Hebron, dynamic and rather prosperous, we look for people who wear a mask. They are indeed very rare because the authorities have allowed life to resume its course after the very strict containment of spring and some re-containments or targeted curfews at the end of the summer. In the West Bank and Gaza, 355 deaths from Covid-19 per 5 million inhabitants are deplored against 1,806 deaths per 9 million inhabitants in Israel, where the epidemic is on the rise.

Doctor Mohamed Rabahi runs the Dura hospital, a few kilometers away, and the regional center for coronavirus patients. He believes that collective immunity has been breached.

In Hebron I think we have achieved this immunity because 65% of the inhabitants have had the corona according to the tests. So I think most of the wave has passed. Dr Mohamed Rabahi, director of the regional center for Covid-19 patients to franceinfo

With a very young population, less fragile and less sensitive to the virus, and the support of large NGOs and the United Nations, the Palestinian health system was put under strain but held up. Due to Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank, Palestinians travel less from one major city to another and therefore the virus also circulates less. But for Khaled Dodein, the deputy governor of the region, population exchanges between the West Bank and Israel remain problematic. “It’s a big challenge, he explains, because the Palestinian Authority does not have full control of its borders, entries and exits. We do not decide who goes in and who leaves, especially our Israeli Arab brothers or the Palestinians who go to work in Israel “.

100,000 Palestinians have a work permit in Israel. During the first wave of the epidemic, three quarters of Palestinian patients fell into this category. But it is difficult to prevent them from going to work as the economic and social situation is so harsh in the West Bank. And the Palestinians are at their wit’s end, notes Katharina Lange, coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the area.

The lockdowns have affected people all over the world. The economic situation has deteriorated. The corona acts on our mental health. And if you live in a context that is already very stressful due to political violence or restrictions, of course you have to expect this to make things worse for people in their daily lives. Katharina Lange, MSF coordinator to franceinfo

According to the Palestinian Authority, economic activity has declined 68% since the start of the pandemic in March.

Contacted by franceinfo, the Israeli army in the West Bank says that since May the Palestinian Authority has not asked for any health coordination to fight against Covid-19.