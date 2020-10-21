The Palestinian Authority, foreign diplomats and NGOs are mobilizing to prevent the destruction of the Ras Al Tin school, inaugurated at the last school year. (FREDERIC METEZEAU / RADIOFRANCE)

It is in the heart of a lunar landscape, a desert of hills, sand and stone whose beauty takes your breath away, that the school appears on a plateau. Around, a few Bedouin camps, sheep, donkeys and horses grazing on dry grass. The rectangular single-storey building is simply constructed of white cinder blocks and welcomes 50 students in Ras-al-Tin, from kindergarten to third.

NOTour, 14, has already adopted it. “This is my first year here, she says proudly in her “uniform”, a striped blouse, the boys wear blue polo shirts. I used to study at a school in a neighboring village. It was difficult in winter. I passed the Israeli settlers, I had to cross the main road. We have the right to education. All Palestinian children have a right to it. Even if they want to destroy it, this is our school! And we will study here until the end of schooling, God willing “.

Diplomats, NGOs and the Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Education came to discuss with the teachers and children. Palestinian Minister Marwan Awartani heard their message:

It is an isolated area where for years children had to walk 8 to 10 kilometers to go to school, in winter as in summer. Marwan Awartani, Palestinian Minister of Education to franceinfo

“Now they are so happy that they only have to walk for five minutes. They are so afraid that if the school is destroyed it will destabilize them morally.”, reports the minister.

The walls and the floor of the school are still bare, no electricity for air conditioning or heating, simple site toilets. Construction is on hold, says Mohamed Abou Remaileh of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which provides legal assistance to Palestinians. He confirms that the school, funded thanks to funds from the European Union, was built without permission.

Absolutely! Obtaining a building permit in this sector is almost impossible. According to our figures, 98% of permit applications submitted by Palestinians here are rejected. Mohamed Abou Remaileh, Norwegian Refugee Council to franceinfo

The Israeli Supreme Court was seized, the Israeli army did not answer our questions. The European Union calls on Israel to stop this kind of demolition.