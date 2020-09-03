Police in Washington DC fired at the African American during the arrest; he later died in the hospital. Activists of the Black Lives Matter movement began to gather at the scene, the TV channel reports. WJLA…

City Police Chief Peter Newsam said police officers received a message that there were people with weapons in one of the parked cars.

When the law enforcement officers approached the car, some of the people in it began to run away, and one of the police officers fired from a service weapon.

After that, one of the fleeing men was taken to the hospital, where his death was pronounced.

Newsam did not disclose the identity and age of the deceased. He also said that at the time of the incident this man, according to preliminary information, had a weapon with him.

At the same time, the head of the police did not specify why the policeman shot at the fleeing. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, some local residents claim that the police shot the deceased, who was not armed, in the back.

In late August, riots broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a 29-year-old African American was shot several times in the back by a police officer. He had a knife with him and did not obey the demands of the guards who arrived at the scene on call.