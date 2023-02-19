In Washington, protesters against support for Ukraine called the Biden regime an enemy of the United States

Participants of the protest in Washington against the support of Ukraine called the real enemy of the United States. This is reported RIA News.

“Russia is not an enemy, China is not an enemy. The enemy is the military-industrial complex and the corrupt Biden regime,” said actress and former Senate aide Tara Reid. She said that she even worked for the current US president, but did not expect that relations between Washington and Moscow would become so conflicting with his coming to power.

According to her, the American military-industrial complex is making money on the Ukrainian conflict, and the United States, having left Afghanistan, turned to Ukraine. This needs to be stopped, she says. Reid also said that the actions of the US government often become absurd.

In turn, retired colonel, diplomat Anna Wright said that she left the civil service because of the US commitment to conflicts. “I’m here to ask the Americans to pressure their congressmen to end gun support and start negotiations,” she said.

A mass demonstration against support for Ukraine began in downtown Washington on Sunday, February 19. The March of Rage Against the War Machine was organized by the Libertarian Party of the United States. The demonstrators demand the termination of financial support for Ukraine and the holding of peace talks, as well as the dissolution of NATO. After the rally, a march to the White House is planned.