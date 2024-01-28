Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: calling the Auschwitz concentration camp Polish is unacceptable

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski demanded not to call the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Auschwitz “Polish,” noting that this is unacceptable. He wrote about this on social networks X.

The minister pointed to the publication of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It stated that the Auschwitz camp was located in Poland, without specifying the context of the situation during the Second World War.

“When writing about the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, it should be noted that it was created under German occupation,” Sikorski emphasized, adding that the Polish European Commissioner did not present Warsaw’s point of view in a timely manner, which is why this misunderstanding occurred. Information on the European Commission's social networks will be updated.

The Auschwitz Museum also emphasized the importance of remembering that the concentration camp was located in occupied Poland, which was brought under Nazi German control in October 1939.

Earlier, Glenn Disen, a lecturer at the University of South-Eastern Norway, accused the European Union (EU) of rewriting history after the statement by the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, that Auschwitz was liberated by “allied forces.”