In Warsaw, the Polish opposition began a demonstration on June 4, which gathered half a million people. This publication reports Polsat News with reference to the organizers.

The organizer of the event is the largest opposition party “Civil Platform” of former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Activists from all parts of the city are heading to the Castle Square, which was crowded even without newcomers. During the procession, the demonstrators shouted anti-government slogans. The event is attended by representatives of all opposition parties, with the exception of the “Confederation”.

The main column moved around the city for about two hours, the rest had not even moved since the beginning of the action. Meanwhile, the protest action literally slowed down the life of the city – local residents have to abandon the metro crowded with people and walk to the center.

This rally is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the country’s first partially free parliamentary elections on June 4, 1989. The participants oppose the economic and political actions of Jarosław Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice party in Poland.

“We are here so that all of Poland, Europe and the world can see how strong we are, how many of us are ready to fight for democracy and a free Poland, like 30-40 years ago,” Tuska said.

