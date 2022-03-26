Losses and victories are usually the result of the balance of many factors. There is, however, one that seems to stand as the pillar without which it is impossible to win a competitive contest: unity around a shared objective. It’s usually like that in life; it is especially so in war.

The European Union is not a direct participant in the military confrontation unleashed in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, but at this point no one is unaware that it is a leading actor in a conflict of powers. It is also at a time of global seismic transformations, after the tsunami of the pandemic, in the midst of a reformulation of globalization that has marked the world for three decades, facing an urgent energy revolution and with multiple thorns in the flank, as a runaway inflation that digs into the wound of inequality. We are not under the bombs, but the confluence of shocks creates a crisis scenario that stands out from normal civilian life.

Success in coping with these convulsions thus largely depends on the ability to tackle them with unity. The statement, which may seem even banal, has, however, a devilish political decline. Unity must be achieved on multiple levels. Within the States; at European level; with nations that share democratic values, and, finally, not union, but harmony, with those that at least share the desire for a world ruled by rules and stability and not by aggression and agitation. Let’s see.

At the national level of the EU countries, the war in Ukraine has set up a very propitious scenario for large convergences of the main political forces and has left many extreme formations out of the game, like all those with long histories of sympathy towards Putin and his model —Le Pen, Salvini, Orbán, Vox & co.—. Otherwise, those who have defended the position of not supplying weapons to Ukraine while it was brutally attacked have been left out of the central European picture. Respectable and positive position for the democratic debate, albeit well argued, but clearly marginal in the zeitgeist European.

There is therefore an opportunity/need for convergence on major issues that, it is possible to intuit, arouse a natural citizen consensus. But for the convergences to prosper, it is necessary that the leaderships do not spoil it for partisan purposes, and, on the contrary, promote it. The rulers, with an inclusive, transparent, explanatory attitude; the oppositions, with generosity. All, putting the collective interest in the dark hour.

Unfortunately, in Spain you don’t see much of it. The opposition leads the entire legislature in a regrettably destructive plan and agrees with a party with disturbingly extreme approaches; As for the Executive, a change of a State foreign policy established for decades without consulting the opposition and not even with the government partner does not seem the most appropriate path. There may have been compelling reasons for this —even some that go beyond the selfish interest of Spain and with a more global reading—, for that substance and that form, but if there were, unfortunately, to date the citizens have not listened to them.

At the EU level, there has been a promising cohesion in the initial response to Russian aggression as there was, after serious initial hesitation, in the reaction to the pandemic. But it would be a naive and deadly mistake to believe that the main thing is done. Quite the contrary. The questions on the table are enormous, both in the short and medium term. Military: how do we continue to support Ukraine? It seems sensible to go a step further with somewhat more sophisticated weapons than those delivered so far. Economic: what more sanctions to impose on Russia? It seems necessary to move forward in disengaging from Russia’s energy dependency, perhaps not immediately (it would not stop Putin in any case and would have a serious impact on our economies), but by forced marches and with a clear and urgent timetable. Politicians: what to do with Ukraine’s application for EU membership? Political creativity is imperative for this perspective to maintain vitality over time.

At the level of relations with nations with shared values, the unity has been quite admirable so far. It facilitated everyone who resides in the White House with Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump. Coordination with partners such as Japan, South Korea or Australia has also been positive. Everything must continue like this, and it will not be easy because of the asymmetry of interests, with the EU much more exposed.

Last but not least, we must consider the harmony with States that do not share our fundamental values, but are willing to uphold a world order based on law and multilateralism. An exclusionary approach from the side of pure democracies may be a mistake. In wars —as in all the great adversities of life— it is convenient to close ranks. For this, it is convenient to reflect well on which ranks it is necessary to close in view of the adversity that is being faced. From town halls to the UN.