The FSB uncovered an agent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Voronezh who was preparing a terrorist attack against the Russian military

In Voronezh, FSB officers uncovered a Ukrainian agent who, on instructions from the Ukrainian special services, was preparing a sabotage and terrorist act against a high-ranking Russian military man. The department’s public relations center said that a man born in 1995 disguised himself as a courier, using a food delivery uniform and moving around the city on a bicycle.

He was detained while planting a bomb. Security forces found an explosive device weighing more than a kilogram, electric detonators and a fake passport of a Russian citizen on the suspect.

Ukrainian agent who prepared to blow up a Russian officer confessed

The detainee admitted that he was preparing a terrorist attack on instructions from the Ukrainian special service. According to the man, in September 2022, in the Kharkov region, he was recruited by employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He was trained and mastered the skills of shooting and production of explosive devices. After studying at a reconnaissance and sabotage training course, he was sent to Russia, where he was assigned to carry out a terrorist attack against a Russian commander. The man had to find out the address of the Russian officer and blow him up.

Investigative Department of the FSB Directorate for the Voronezh Region excited case under the article on illegal possession of explosives as part of an organized group. The department clarified that they want to reclassify the case as “preparation for a terrorist attack” (Articles 30 and 205 of the Criminal Code).

Photo: TsOS FSB RF / RIA Novosti

The detainee spoke about the motives for his action

Ukrainian intelligence agent reportedthat he wanted to commit a crime out of revenge. He clarified that in Voronezh, from his curator Anton, he received the task of blowing up a Russian officer in order to scare other military personnel and civilians. To do this, he received components from which he assembled an explosive device.

According to the instructions, I added a large number of balls from bearings to it to enhance the damaging effect. For secrecy, I was given a fake Russian passport, and the curator also told me to buy a mask that imitates a face. Then I followed the military, and when I was driving to the place where I was supposed to plant an explosive device, I was detained by FSB officers

A former counterintelligence officer spoke about the search for Ukrainian intelligence agents in Russia

Retired FSB Major General and former counterintelligence officer Alexander Mikhailov said that the most difficult thing for Russian law enforcement agencies is to identify ordinary citizens who are recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

“When we are dealing with illegal underground organizations preparing terrorist attacks, this is always difficult. There is another difficulty when it comes to people who are generally in the dead zone. That is, these are people whom you cannot even think are ready to commit a terrorist act,” he said, noting that recently the enemy has begun to actively recruit pensioners.

Mikhailov confirmed that there are agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Russian Federation, which periodically “crawl out of various cracks” and are brought to criminal liability. These are agents who obtain information and people who prepare terrorist attacks, the expert added.

According to him, it is politically important for Kyiv to demonstrate that Ukrainian intelligence services are working in Russia.