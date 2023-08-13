In Voronezh, a fan thrown out of the window almost fell on a girl who was walking along the sidewalk. Video from the moment of the incident was published on August 13 in social networks.

The footage shows that an unsuspecting girl is walking along the road, probably near the house. At some point, a fan falls next to her, which shatters into pieces.

According to eyewitnesses, the object was thrown away by a resident of the house on Shishkov Street.

According to some reports, the girl, on whose head the fan almost fell, intends to go to court. As she herself said in the comments in the Voronezh STOG community on VKontakte, the object still managed to touch her hand.

On June 23, a concrete slab fell on Mercedes and Toyota cars in the center of Moscow. The incident took place in Krivokolenny Lane. Then no one was hurt.