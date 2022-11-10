In Voronezh, a 10-year-old boy tried to commit suicide because he left his grandmother’s phone. This was announced on Thursday, November 10, by the source of the publication. “Vesti Voronezh”.

The incident took place on November 8 on Volgogradskaya street. The child survived and is being treated at the hospital. The boy’s condition is assessed as “stable”.

Before the suicide attempt, the child left a suicide note in which he turned to his parents and explained his act by saying that he had forgotten his grandmother’s phone. In the note, the boy also expressed hope that his parents would be better off without him.

Investigators will investigate after the incident.

“A set of measures is being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of bodily injury to minors on November 8, 2022,” the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

On June 10, a five-year-old child fell out of a window on the second floor of an apartment building in the city of Svobodny, Amur Region. He was at home alone while his mother was hanging things outside. The child was taken to a local hospital with injuries.