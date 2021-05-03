Volgograd residents said goodbye to the pupils of the sports school for children who died in an accident in the Stavropol Territory. This was announced on Monday, May 3, at the press service of the city committee for physical culture and sports.

The ceremony took place in a large farewell hall on Zemlyachki Street. Relatives and friends of the girls took part in the event, as well as athletes, coaches and classmates of the victims.

Children will be buried at the Motor, Voroshilovsky, Alyuminievsky and Krasnooktyabrsky cemeteries.

Earlier on the same day, mourning for the dead children was declared.

The tragedy occurred on April 30 at the 535th kilometer of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway, when three cars collided, including a truck and a bus transporting children to the competition from Volgograd to Cherkessk. As a result, five children were killed, another nine people were taken to medical facilities.

The preliminary cause of the accident, according to the traffic police, was a violation of traffic rules by a car driver.

A criminal case was initiated into the incident, the prosecutor’s office organized an inspection, its progress and results, as well as the investigation of the case, are under the personal control of the prosecutor of the Stavropol Territory.

The driver of the car was arrested until June 30, and the director of the Volgograd sports school, in which the deceased children were engaged, was sent under house arrest.