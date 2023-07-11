In Volgograd, the police opened a criminal case against a tourist who lit a cigarette from the Eternal Flame, reported on July 10 at site Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city.

A criminal case has been initiated against a 29-year-old resident of the Yaroslavl region, the report says.

The man is suspected of committing a crime under Art. 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places).

Earlier, on July 6, the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd Region published a recording from CCTV cameras, which shows a man lighting a cigarette from the Eternal Flame on a mass grave. The man was later detained by law enforcement officers. An investigation was launched against him.

The sanction of article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation involves a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles, correctional labor for up to one year or arrest for up to three months. As noted in the message, the suspect was chosen a measure in the form of an obligation to appear.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened – in April, a tourist from the Sverdlovsk region also decided to light a cigarette from the fire of a mass grave in the center of Volgograd. A criminal case was opened against him. He was accused of desecrating burial places intended for ceremonies in connection with the commemoration of the dead.