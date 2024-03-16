In Volgograd, 108-year-old Ivan Pelikh voted in the Russian presidential elections. The city administration announced this on Saturday, March 16.

“On the eve of the presidential elections in Russia [Пелих] notified the precinct election commission No. 502 of his desire to vote at home,” notes the publication of the Volgograd administration.

On video from the authorities' Telegram channel shows how an employee of the precinct election commission (PEC) calls the intercom, enters the apartment and provides a man born in 1916 with a ballot. After filling out the form, the paper was placed in a special portable ballot box.

In addition, during the visit, an old family photo album was also shown, which contained photographs of Pelikh in his youth.

Also on March 16, Praskovya Krupskaya, a resident of the Kemerovo region, who celebrates her 101st birthday this year, voted in the Russian presidential election. According to her, it is impossible to remain aloof from this process, since every vote is a contribution to the future fate of the state.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.