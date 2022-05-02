It is obvious that after a dramatic time in which many victims have fallen, people need a monument or a ceremony. We have the National Monument on Dam Square and the statue of the City without a Heart in Rotterdam.

But that’s not the case everywhere. I was born in 1954, less than ten years after my village, Vlodrop in Central Limburg, was destroyed. Still, some of my peers in that village had to work hard to erect a monument 73 years later to the hundred victims in that small community.

It started with Henk Wilbers (1955), a former teacher. His hobby is to compare pre-war photos of street scenes of Vlodrop with the later situation. Wilbers was always amazed at the enormous differences he saw.

In 1994, former councilor Anna Cuijpers said she had to show him something: “I still have an envelope with photos from 1945.” The contents left him speechless. “It was an incredible sensation,” he says now. “This was the missing link between the old and new photos in my collection. It made me emotional. For the first time I saw the enormous devastation the last months of the war had caused in Vlodrop.” The photos were taken on March 1, 1945 by photographer Smeets from Maasbracht, one of the people who had been evacuated to Vlodrop. They came to Cuijpers through Smeets’ daughter and the mayor of Vlodrop.

In the years that followed, Henk Wilbers visited the oldest people in the village. He wrote down his findings in the Yearbook 1995 of the Heemkundevereniging Roerstreek.

Five thousand evacuees

In the autumn of 1944, the Allies advanced from the south along the Meuse with heavy fighting. Residents of that area had to evacuate and five thousand of them ended up in Vlodrop – that was more than three times more people than there were inhabitants in the simple village with no facilities and with only a few shops. The evacuees were often in poor health.

Vlodrop was important because of its bridge over the Roer. The Allies liberated the village of Posterholt, three kilometers away, on January 25, 1945. The same day, the Germans sent many inhabitants of Vlodrop to that liberated area. They did not want civilians who could get in their way or commit sabotage in the defense of the Roerbrug. Still, six hundred people remained in the village, hoping for a speedy liberation. But it didn’t last for weeks.

All the while the village was under heavy shell fire, not from the Germans but from the Allies, who continued until the last local remnant of the Wehrmacht finally withdrew. For weeks the people sought shelter in the cellars of their houses. There were constant casualties. Primitive care was given under the manor of the village. In the last weeks of the war, almost a hundred people died, among the villagers, evacuees and soldiers. The small core was completely destroyed by the Allied fire. Blowing up the Roerbrug and the church tower was the work of the Germans. Then it got quiet.

Only when Henk Wilbers rang the doorbell of older people fifty years later with the photos of the destroyed village, the stories were released. Because those photos reminded people of the images of the then raging war in the former Yugoslavia that appeared on TV. They saw villages and farms that lay in ruins. “What I see on TV now, that’s what it looked like here then,” they said.

Scar

It hadn’t been talked about for decades. I, too, grew up not knowing what had happened a few years before I was born. All I knew was that the scar on my mother’s nose was the result of a glowing shrapnel during the war, but the circumstances under which that had happened were not discussed. It wasn’t taboo, but no one at the time felt the need to raise this part of history. My parents, neighbors, and fellow villagers I interacted with in the 1960s and 1970s were busy with other things. Because it went well for them.

The destroyed Kerkstraat, photographed from two sides by photographer Smeets from Maasbracht. The photo below shows what Kerkstraat looked like around 1935.

In the post-war era it was very advantageous for the Germans just across the border to do their shopping in the Netherlands and they did so en masse. For such a small village we had a lot of shops; the Saturday market was known in Germany up to forty kilometers away.

The inhabitants of Vlodrop renovated their houses, worked on the asparagus fields and celebrated the ecclesiastical and secular holidays. As children we played in the ruins of houses that still stood here and there, but we had no idea how they came to be. The village gradually became a curious mix of a few old farms and a large number of – often not so beautiful – new houses.

The shock was great when it became clear to my generation about 1995 what our parents had gone through. And it took another twenty years before a monument was erected. In ’95 there was an exhibition about the liberation, but the first initiative for a memorial monument was dead. A new impulse came twenty years later, when the many war victims came back into the picture during a lecture about the last months of the war and the restoration of the Oude Kerkhof from 1782. Initiators Louis op de Kamp and Ton Wolfwijk and the church council managed to raise enough money for a monument.

On March 3, 2018, 73 years and two days after the liberation, the unveiling took place in the cemetery that is still in use and located in the middle of the village. In front of a ruin-like wall are a fallen cross and memorial tables with the names of all Vlodrop victims. And for everyone a few words about how she or he died, such as ‘as a Red Cross helper hit by a grenade’, ‘died in a shelling from an airplane’ or ‘ridden on a landmine with a horse and cart’.

Auf der Schule

It’s gripping. About the German soldiers who had died in Vlodrop, one of the oldest inhabitants said at the unveiling: “Before the war, we always had good contacts with the German boys who lived on the other side of the border. They did not want to go into war service, but they did not dare to say anything to Hitler. It is good that we also remember such boys.”

Liberators in the Grootestraat in Vlodrop, March 1, 1945.

I have always found it remarkable that in the 1970s I learned all about the wars of the Greeks and Romans in school and that the most recent history, that of the twentieth century, was not covered in more detail. The experience with the difficult commemoration in Vlodrop once again confirmed that the Netherlands has long put the Second World War away. I wondered what that would be like on the other side of the border, in Germany. So I went out by bike to connect with people who, like me, had been born shortly after the war. I asked them: How did you learn what happened to your country shortly before you were born?

They thought that was a stupid question: at the school, naturally. In post-war German education, the Nazi period and the war were compulsory, heavy fare. The content of the lessons did depend on the individual teacher. In the 1950s there were still people in the classroom who had sympathized with the Nazis and they told a different story than the younger teachers. In addition, people who had gone to school in East Germany had different experiences than those in West Germany. In the GDR, history lessons were taught by teachers selected by the communist party. There, German history was one heroic movement against Hitler’s fascism.

I also saw in Germany that the post-war generation is trying to keep the past of its parents alive, as in Remagen aan de Rijn. There, the US military was lucky enough to get hold of the important rail bridge over the river in reasonably good condition. The residents of Remagen were well aware that this enabled the Americans to defeat Germany faster and to carry out fewer devastating bombings. The museum near the remains of the bridge had long dwindled, but I spoke to residents of the current generation who are in the process of reopening it to the public.

Processing

I read about this way of dealing with the past during my trip von den deutschen lernen, a study by the Jewish American philosopher Susan Neiman. She is very critical about dealing with the Nazi past in Germany, but nevertheless concludes that it has been well processed by large parts of the population. The atrocities of the Nazi regime and the Wehrmacht are incomparable for Neiman too. There are no excuses or extenuating circumstances. But she does think that we can learn from the German processing how a people can recover after such a period.

Neiman also writes that the rapid economic growth of the 1950s and 1960s certainly helped. Although the Allies had destroyed many German cities in their fight against Hitler, they did not impose unbearable reparations, as they did after the First World War. The newfound prosperity helped the Germans to face and process the past.

Just as in my border village, the Germans’ appetite for shopping helped for many years to stop talking about the deaths and devastation of January 1945. Until this dawned on a new generation, who became stunned to learn of what her parents had gone through and yet erected a monument. That generation made a monument to the emotions for which the older generation after 1945 could not find words.