And about. the head of the department of public security and interaction with the authorities of the Vladivostok administration, Alexander Skorlyakov, was found dead at the workplace, reports RIA News with reference to the representative of the mayor’s office.

The source noted that investigative bodies and forensic experts are currently working on the spot.

Alexander Skorlyakov has been working at the mayor’s office since December 2019, recently he has been working in the field of compliance with the order related to the implementation of coronavirus restrictions in the city.

Earlier it was reported that the assistant to the deputy of the lower house of parliament, former head of the FSB Nikolai Kovalev Sergei Shamarin was found dead in the State Duma building.