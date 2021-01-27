A trolleybus got into an accident with four cars in Vladivostok. About this on Wednesday, January 27, reported press service of the Russian MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory.

The accident occurred on the morning of January 27 at an intersection near the Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2. A detachment of the road patrol service and an ambulance team arrived at the scene.

The traffic police found that the trolleybus was moving in the direction of Russkaya Street when it collided with 4 cars. It is clarified that the trolleybus driver was injured, he is receiving medical assistance, the website writes. kp.ru… At the time of the accident, there were no passengers in the cabin. The rest of the road users were not injured, writes RT…

An inspection is carried out upon the fact of an accident. The circumstances of the incident are being established. As writes Interfax, after the rain the roads in the city were covered with ice. Precipitation in the form of rain and snow fell in Vladivostok on the evening of January 26. In this regard, traffic jams of 10 points formed in the city on Wednesday morning. Residents of the city in social networks also complain about the poor performance of public transport, slippery sidewalks, numerous accidents.

Earlier on January 27, it was reported that precipitation in the form of snow and snow in the rain, which brought a cyclone in Primorye, provoked about 70 accidents over the past day, which exceeded the number of accidents for the same period in 2020 by more than 50%.