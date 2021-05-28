Vladivostok police detained two local residents who were drinking alcohol on board a Vladivostok-Moscow plane preparing to take off, one of the detainees hit a police officer several times on the way to the duty station. It is reported on Friday, May 28, press service Transport Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Far Eastern Federal District.

On board the plane preparing for departure, two passengers drank alcoholic beverages. During the delivery of two residents of Primorye to the duty station, one of them hit a policeman. On the fact of the incident, a check is being carried out, the material will be transferred <...> for making a decision to initiate a criminal case under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Use of violence against a government official.”

With regard to men 40 and 42 years old, protocols were drawn up on administrative offenses under Part 1 of Article 20.20 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Drinking alcoholic beverages in places prohibited by federal law.”

On March 13, a passenger on an Alaska Airlines plane flying from Seattle to Denver made a row on board over a request to wear a medical mask. It was reported that the 24-year-old passenger drank alcohol before boarding the plane.