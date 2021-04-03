In Vladivostok, DPS inspectors, during a chase with the use of weapons, detained a car wash employee who stole a client’s car, it is reported on website MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory on Saturday, April 3.

At night, the duty department received a message that the driver of the Isuzu Bighorn car fled from the scene of the accident. Later, traffic police inspectors noticed a car in the area of ​​the Nekrasovsky overpass and, using a loudspeaker, demanded the driver to stop.

“At the same time, the young man who was driving increased his speed and tried to hide. By his illegal actions, the violator created a real threat to the life and health of citizens, therefore the State Traffic Inspectorate officials made a decision to use a service weapon to stop the vehicle, ”it was reported.

The intruder drove into a dead end and tried to escape by jumping out of the car, but was detained. During the arrest, he resisted.

The attacker was in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication.

A number of administrative protocols were drawn up against the 25-year-old resident of the Olginsky district, in addition, the offender was brought to criminal responsibility under Art. 264.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Driving a car by a person in a state of intoxication, subjected to administrative punishment for driving a vehicle in a state of intoxication”).

“At present, for disobeying the lawful demand of a police officer in relation to a persistent violator of traffic rules, a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of 15 days of administrative arrest. The detainee explained that he works at a car wash and unauthorizedly took the client’s SUV to drive, ”the department said.

Also, the man will have to compensate the material damage to the owners of cars, one of which he “used” on the road, and the second took without asking.

Earlier, on March 7, it was reported that in the Krasnodar Territory a police officer was suspected of a drunken road accident, which resulted in the death of two people.