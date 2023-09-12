Of Elena Meli

Cutting DNA with the CRISPR-Cas9 system can induce damage that embryonic cells are unable to repair: the technique will need to be improved for use in humans

The CRISPR-Cas9 molecular scissors, which allow you to cut DNA where you want and to insert or replace genes with relative simplicity for the so-called gene editing, should not yet be used in humans: they are efficient and do what they promise, but the cuts in the DNA they induce are not repaired effectively by the cells of the embryo in the earliest stages and therefore risk causing great damage. The warning comes from research by the University of Oxford presented in Copenhagen at the latest congress of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE ).

Molecular scissors The researchers conducted research, approved by the institute’s ethics committee, on 84 embryos obtained from donated eggs fertilized in vitro with intracytoplasmic injection; 51 were used as controls, out of 33 molecular scissors were used for create breaks in the double strand of DNA in non-coding areas, because as coordinator Nada Kubikova explained we wanted to understand what is always true regarding the effects of CRISPR on embryonic cells, without there being elements of confusion induced by the lack of functionality of any genes on which we were going to intervene. See also Crohn's disease, EU Commission approves new therapy

The mechanism Molecular scissors were very efficient in their work, the same cannot be said of the DNA stitching systems of embryonic cells: When a strand of DNA is cut, the two ends are quickly reunited because otherwise the damage could be fatal for the cell, explains Kubikova. The methods are the homologous repairwhich is also used to correct DNA mutations and involves the use of a “mold” with the right sequence, or non-homologous recombinationless precise although faster, which often involves alterations because some “letters” of the DNA skip or are repeated.

Errors Well, in early embryonic cells whose DNA has been cut with CRISPR, the most precise method for sewing the two ends together was used in only 9 percent of cases, in 51 percent the strategy that could lead to errors was used and in the remaining 40 percent there was no repair of the cut, which can therefore also lead to the loss of entire pieces of chromosomes with negative effects on the viability of the embryo, the its possibility of implantation and also the probability of giving rise to healthy babies. Our data shows that homologous repair is infrequent in the very early embryonic stages and that cells struggle to repair DNA damage in these early times, Kubikova notes. See also Psychologists, 'professionals are needed in schools, more teacher training is not enough'

CRISPR-Cas9 hit the target very efficiently, but the reparative processes introduced further mutations rather than correcting the present ones: this means that using molecular scissors to correct hereditary defects in human embryos is currently risky, because it could be unsuccessful. The technology therefore needs to be improved before thinking about gene editing in humans: for a more “delicate” approach it would be necessary to find strategies that do not involve cutting the DNA strand, which is poorly tolerated and managed by the embryos.

Furthermore, these data can also help to explain because half of the embryos created with in vitro fertilization techniques stop developing in the laboratory before being implanted: it is possible that the inability to efficiently repair DNA damage and alterations (which can often occur in a phase of very rapid cell duplication, ed) compromises their chances of survival and development, concludes Kubikova.