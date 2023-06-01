AFPi

Soon, European wine producers will have to inform the consumer about the contents of their bottles, but the means used is controversial: a label that explains everything or a QR code?

Wine can contain various ingredients to control its flavor, color and density, such as sulphites, egg whites or even sturgeon swim bladders.

For decades, the food sector has been adapting to a policy of transparency about the content of products, but the wine sector has been an exception in the EU.

The European Commission concluded in 2017 that “there were no objective reasons” for this exception and after much negotiation it was decided that wine bottles must contain the ingredients on their labels from 8 December.

The powerful wine sector has managed to grant producers the option of using QR codes, which must be scanned with a cell phone by the consumer, instead of a label that lists the ingredients, as is the case with food.

“Wine is not made from a recipe. The grape changes depending on the sun, weather conditions… the ingredients are not the same from one harvest to another”, explains Ignacio Sánchez Recarte, general secretary of the European Committee of Wine Companies (CEEV).

A QR code implies that the customer must compare the information provided on their own, with their phone, instead of simply reading a label.

“Do you imagine picking up your phone at the supermarket and scanning different QR codes to compare the ingredients of the wines and then remembering them all before choosing?”, asks Olivier Paul-Morandini, from Transparency for the Association of Organic Wines (TOWA, in its acronym). in English – Transparency for Organic Wine Association).

According to the CEEV, which represents the sector in Brussels, digital labeling is the only way for all producers (around 2.2 million winemakers in the EU in 2020, according to statistics organization Eurostat) to meet the requirements.

“The European Commission understood the need to offer a level of flexibility that allows companies to communicate this information without harming our business”, explains Recarte.

The CEEV this month filed a complaint with the European Commission against Irish plans to put health warnings on the labels of alcoholic drinks.

– A list like a dictionary –

According to TOWA, electronic labeling demonstrates that the EU is not fulfilling its commitments to favor environmentally friendly agriculture.

Organic winemakers claim that if a wine needs a QR code in place of a label, it’s because the ingredient list is too long.

“An organic winemaker who uses few ingredients only needs a label, while a conventional producer needs a dictionary,” assures Julien Guillot, an ecological winemaker in the French region of Burgundy.

QR codes and electronic labels are typical methods to conceal the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers in the agricultural sector, assures TOWA.

“We don’t just need a list of ingredients. We should have a list with all the consequences of conventional agriculture and how much it costs”, explained Paul-Morandini.

