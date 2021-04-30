A few hours have passed since the first leg of the semifinal between Villarreal and Arsenal at La Cerámica ended, but in the Castellón team they are still tremendously outraged by the refereeing of the Portuguese Artur Dias. More specifically with the maximum penalty indicated in favor of Arsenal in the second half, a penalty from Trigueros to Saka, which is very clear that it was not.

After a minimum review, you only have to see a repetition, to be clear that it is Saka who seeks contact with Trigueros, and not the other way around.. Such a clear play, that the yellow player assured that “Once I saw that it whistled I could not believe it, the truth is that I was a little crazy,” he said.. A reaction similar to that of the technician, Unai Emery, who wondered why “the VAR has not entered this play, if the VAR is for something it is for this type of play, and more in a semifinal”, he pointed.

In the club they are still amazed by this play, since they do not understand that the VAR did not act to cancel it, just in a play in which they should always act and more in a semifinal. The feeling is that of having returned years ago, when without this tool these types of plays could happen to you.

In the Castellón team they think that the error is doubleFirst, the referee who signals a penalty in a play that is already complicated and doubtful to see, since there are many legs and many players. But the second error is the one that is not understood, and it is the one that is outrageous, since the VAR protocol insists on the review of these decisive plays, and the minimal review makes it very clear that it is the Arsenal player who is looking for said contact.