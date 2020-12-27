This year is almost over. Preparations are on for the celebration of the new year and the cold is also raining heavily. Meanwhile, if you are planning to drink alcohol in the new celebration, then stop and think a little, maybe it is not a good idea. The Meteorological Department of India has indicated a strong cold wave in North India. It has also been said that drinking alcohol at home or year-end parties is not a good idea.

An IMD advisory states, “Do not drink alcohol, it can reduce your body temperature, stay indoors. Eat plenty of vitamin C, eat fruits. To cope with severe cold conditions Moisturize the skin. “

In its new impact-based advisory, IMD said a “severe” cold wave is set to occur in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 29. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the impact of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas would increase mercury slightly on Sunday and Monday, but relief would not last long.

“Severe Cold Wave” situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh after December 29 due to the effect of strengthening as a result of the withdrawal of the Western Disturbance and cold and dryness in low-level winds in the northwest or northwest Can be “cold”.

Cold days are likely to occur on December 28 and 29 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and on December 29 and 30 in northern Rajasthan. On December 28, December 29, thick fog may occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi. According to IMD, a ‘cold day’ or ‘severe cold day’ is considered when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees and the maximum temperature is below 4.5 degrees Celsius or 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.