new Delhi

The BJP has requested the government to provide relief for the middle-income group in the next budget. Apart from this, there is a demand to reduce the cost of raw materials for small and medium sized businesses. A BJP spokesperson said this on Thursday.

Due to the Corona epidemic, the country’s economy collapsed in the last 2 quarters. This is the reason why the Narendra Modi government wants to increase spending on roads, ports, pipeline projects in the next financial year so that the economy becomes alive and employment is created.

The Modi government gave free concessions to poor people, businessmen with other concessions including loans on the government’s guarantee. The BJP feels that the middle class should also be given relief. This is the reason why she wants the standard deduction to be extended to the middle class.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, who oversees the BJP’s communication and economic affairs, said, “The middle-income group has suffered a lot and needs some support.” He told Reuters that increasing the consumption potential of the middle-income group would also help the industry.

A day earlier on Wednesday, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the suggestions made by the BJP members on the budget. Aggarwal said, “I can say that the middle class will be taken care of in the budget.” Middle-class consumers account for more than 300 million of the country’s total population of 1.35 billion.

However, no one from the Finance Ministry is refraining from commenting on what will be special in the budget. Finance Ministry spokesperson Rajesh Malhotra said that no official of the ministry will speak about the budget for the next financial year until the documents are tabled in Parliament on 1 February.

Aggarwal said that another proposal has been made to give relief to the middle class. It suggests reducing taxes on cars, plant machinery and consumer durables such as freeze, TV etc. to increase consumption.