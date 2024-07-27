Sunday’s elections in Venezuela hold the possibility of a return home for thousands of migrants and exiles living outside their country. According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, more than 7.7 million people have emigrated from Venezuela in the past five years.

The results of the vote on July 28 will be a factor that will influence migration flows. In this video, EL PAÍS collects the testimonies of Venezuelans from different social and economic backgrounds who have made the decision to rebuild their lives abroad.

