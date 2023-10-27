Around the 80% of businesses related to tourist activity were affected in the coasts of Acapulco, in Guerreroone of the most important tourist destinations in Mexicoafter the scourge of Hurricane Otis.

Among the buildings affected are the Emporio Hotel, place where one of the most popular episodes of ‘El Chavo del 8’.

In less than 12 hours, Hurricane Otis went from a tropical storm to a category 5, the maximum on the Saffir Simpson scale.

He Cyclone Otis, that reached the shores of Warrior in Mexico On Tuesday, October 24, he left 27 dead and four missing after growing up tropical storm to category 5 hurricane in less than 12 hours, as reported on Thursday by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

“It went from a tropical storm to category 5, the maximum on the Saffir Simpson scale, that is, from winds of 64 kilometers per hour it grew to 270 kilometers per hour,” Icela Rodríguez explained at a Government press conference.

Among the damages counted so far, the Government counted more than half a million people who were left without electricity, six road closures, damage to the Regional General Hospital 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Acapulco, and destruction in the 80% of hotels on the coast.

“We are going to deal with everything related to the damage left by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, also in Coyuca de Benítez and in other municipalities, however, The greatest damage is in Acapulco”, commented the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.The South Coast of Guerrero was cut off for approximately 24 hours after the impact of Otis.

Affectation to the tourism sector

The hotels are very destroyed, the restaurants are very destroyed, the businesses are very destroyed, today we do not have this quantification of damage

The president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), Héctor Tejeda, detailed this Thursday in a press conference that, although there are registered 83,801 businesses in the southern state of Guerrero, still specific damage is not calculated that the tertiary sector in the area affected by the hurricane could have suffered.

“The hotels are very destroyed, the restaurants are very destroyed, the businesses are very destroyed, today we do not have this quantification of damage, although we will have it and it must also coincide with the official data”Tejada said.

However, he pointed out that the most important thing at this moment, beyond economic recovery, is to address the humanitarian crisis that facing all inhabitants and visitors in the entity.

Images taken at the Emporio Acapulco hotel after the passage of #Otis The guests took them down to reception and fortunately they report that everyone is fine. There is little Wi-Fi signal, with which they were able to send the following images. They report that #Acapulco devastated. pic.twitter.com/Df2B7nU878 — Saray Velasco (@SaryVel) October 25, 2023

‘El Chavo del 8’ hotel in ruins

Images of different buildings destroyed due to the hurricane went viral on social networks, however, one of the ones that caused the most impact was the Hotel Emporioa luxurious building that is recognized for having been the recording set for the episode of ‘El Chavo del 8 The Trip to Acapulco‘, in which the entire production traveled to Guerrero.

Images of Hotel Emporio in #Acapulco. He announces to his guests that they will probably have to stay at the hotel for 2 days until there are rescue actions by the authorities, since there is no land or air exit. Via William Travel#WarriorStrength pic.twitter.com/p9T0W9Mplq — SkyAlert Storm (@SkyAlertStorm) October 26, 2023

The Emporio Hotel, formerly known as Continentalwas the place that gave life to one of the episodes of ‘El Chavo’ that was broadcast in the 80s and 90s on Latin American television stations.

Images and videos have been published showing the material damage of the venue that opened the doors to the comedy program in 1979.

We are going to compare tourist entities what happened with Cancun, that after its last hurricane there were hotels that took up to two years to recover

Levy Abraham Macari, president of Concanaco Servytur of the city of Mérida, estimated thatThe recovery of tourist activities will be slow and even anticipated that the physical infrastructure of hotels and certain establishments may take up to two years to be completely reestablished.

(In context: The destruction of Hurricane Otis in the tourist area of ​​Acapulco, Mexico).

“We are going to compare tourist entities what happened with Cancún, which after its last hurricane There were hotels that took up to two years to recover”he emphasized, referring to the large-magnitude event in Cancun, Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

However, after the report of the damages recorded in Hurricane Otis, the Government of Mexico will activate two funds for more than 600 million dollars to face the material devastation, according to Gabriel Yorio, undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit.

*Note made with information from EFE

