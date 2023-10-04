In the afternoon of this Wednesday, October 4, emergency alert test was carried out on all electronic devices and media in the United States.

This test was carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) and the Federal Communications Commission, with the objective of ensure proper functioning of systems existing ones that alert residents about emergencies.

(Also read: Batteries! So you can activate the earthquake alarm on your Samsung phone).

Around 2:20 pm in Miami (1:20 pm Colombia time), a thunderous sound was heard on all devices, radios and televisions in the United States. Cell phones also received this message: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. No action needed”.

In addition, the emergency sound was planned to last one minute, which would also be accompanied by vibration and a distinctive tone so that it was accessible to the people of the population.

This is the second test that has been done on cell phones and the seventh time that it has been heard on radio stations and television signals, since it has been done since 2011.

How did it sound in the media?

According to videos from X users (formerly Twitter), The sound that was broadcast on the US media was high-pitched and squeaky, and was heard practically at the same time as that of the devices.

Can these types of alerts on cell phones be avoided?

According to Fema, even if you have a latest generation mobile phone that allows you to exclude some emergency alerts in its adjustments, it will not have any effect on the national test that was issued this Wednesday, October 4.

“If your mobile phone is turned on and you have service from a participating wireless provider, It is very likely that he received the national Alert test Wireless Emergency Service,” the agency explained.

However, you should keep in mind that if your cell phone was turned off, in airplane mode or do not have an ‘operator’ associated with your phoneyou most likely did not receive the test sound.

Nataly Barrera

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO