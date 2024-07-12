Colombia’s victory over Uruguay continues to be talked about after two days of having been played, because Tricolor fans still applaud the plays which earned them a place in the final against Argentina in the Copa América.

The players of ‘La Sele’ had outstanding performances in the semi-final against the UruguayansThe dribbles, shots on goal and celebrations are still being discussed on social media.

One of the protagonists is Richard Ríos, who showed great skills on the court and managed to make his opponents dance with dribbles that are now applauded by thousands of people, including the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

One of Real Madrid’s stars was given a very tasty dance

“Paint, master”, “He ‘cracked’ his opponents’ hips”, “A little apple There is every micro-business and from the neighborhood of only 5 million euros, We danced very tasty to one of the stars “Real Madrid’s 120 million”, “He’s a magician”, “This is what football needed. Colombia, save football“He danced with Real Madrid’s best midfielder, Richard, a genius,” are just some of the thousands of comments the young man from Antioquia has received in this regard.

Video of Richard Ríos dribbling past Uruguayan players

Conmebol shared on its social networks the recording of one of the most exciting moments for the followers of the Tricolor, the football confrontation between Richard Ríos and two Uruguayan players: Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araújo.

In the video, Valverde can even be seen falling to the ground after Ríos’ feint fooled him about the path of the ball.

Images of Valverde on the ground have also circulated on social media, exposing the Colombian’s play, in a match in which he ended up injured.

The midfielder was substituted due to injury during the match. At that time there was alarm because if the ‘tricolor’ went to the final of the Copa América, as it finally happened, it would lose one of its starters for Sunday’s game.

Ríos had to leave the field of play after a blow from Maximiliano Araujo in the intense and difficult second half.

