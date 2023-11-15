Israeli forces argue that the extremist group violated international laws by using the largest hospital in Gaza, the target of attacks, to hide weapons and serve as a shield for military activities

To the FDI (Israel Defense Forces) stated this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) that they found Hamas weapons in the al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. In videos published on the country’s official Army channels, soldiers show weapons that they claim belong to the Palestinian group.

The Israelis invaded al-Shifa in the early hours of this Wednesday. They argue that the Palestinian extremist group violated international laws by using the health unit, the target of attacks, to hide weapons and serve as a shield for military activities. Hamas denies it. The information cannot be independently verified.

The information is from Israel and there is no way to independently verify the facts.

In a statement, Israel said it found a “room with technological goods, as well as military and combat equipment” it is a “operational command center and technological assets” used by Hamas in the hospital. According to the Israelis, extremists use the health unit “for terrorist purposes”.

“The technological assets and extensive localized intelligence information have been transferred for full analysis by the competent authorities”he said.

Watch Israel Defense spokesman showing weapons found at al-Shifa hospital (1min23s):

In a second video, Israeli Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus stated that the items found by Israeli forces “fully confirm, without any doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in its military operations, in violation of international law”. According to him, this would be “just the tip of the iceberg”.

In the video, Conricus shows:

obstructed security cameras;

“grab bags” (backpacks with essential items used by military personnel);

firearms, knives and grenades;

technological and communication equipment, such as laptops and radios;

vests, boots and other pieces of military uniforms.

“There is absolutely no reason for these weapons to be in a hospital. The only reason they are here is because Hamas put them there, as they use this place, like many other hospitals.”said the Israeli Army spokesman.

Watch (6min59s):

RAID ON AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they are continuing the operation “precise and targeted against Hamas in the Shifa hospital complex”. The action to occupy al-Shifa took place in the early hours of this Wednesday (Nov 15) – Tuesday night (Feb 14) in Brazil.

According to Israel, soldiers clashed with members of Hamas and killed extremists upon arriving at the scene. It did not report the number of deaths. The country’s troops claim to be looking for “Hamas terrorist infrastructures and assets” in the health unit.

“The IDF continues to operate in the hospital complex, while extracting intelligence information and preventing harm to medical teams and civilians sheltering there”said the Israel Defense Forces.

A Al Jazeera, Qatari monarchy’s news broadcaster, the director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Bursh, said Israeli forces searched the basements of al-Shifa and entered the surgery and emergency wards. The report also reported gunshots and explosions at the location.

The hospital houses about 700 patients, including 100 in critical condition, and more than 1,000 staff, said Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at the site. Thousands of civilians displaced during the bombings also take shelter in the building. The health unit faces a lack of medicines and energy.

Through your profile on X (former Twitter), the director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, stated that the operation in the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip is “totally unacceptable” is that “hospitals are not battlefields”.

“Even if health facilities are being used for military purposes, the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality [adotados no direito internacional humanitário] always apply.”he said.

Earlier, Adhanom said the WHO had lost contact with the hospital’s healthcare team.