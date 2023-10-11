You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The emergency occurred at Luton airport in London.
When the conflagration began, on Tuesday night, there were about 1,500 cars.
On the night of October 10, a strong fire was reported that started in the parking lot of Luton airport – in London, England.
Photos and videos show the magnitude of the conflagration, which would have occurred on the top floor of one of the parking lots. According to authorities, there were about 1,500 cars at the scene.
According to Andy Hopkinson, spokesman for the Bedfordshire fire brigade, to the English press, they received the first calls at approximately 8:40 pm. In them, citizens reported a fire on the third floor of an airport parking lot.
“We were faced with a rapidly escalating and spreading fire involving a large number of vehicles,” Hopkinson said.
“We believe that about 1,500 vehicles were on site at the time,” the spokesperson says.
Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect airport surrounding infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX
— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023
On Wednesday morning, authorities reported that the fire was under control. The investigation into the causes of the conflagration continues.
For now, it is preliminarily suggested that the fire started in a truck that used diesel fuel. The flames eventually caused an explosion.
Crews have controlled and extinguished the fire at Luton Airport. Four crews and an aerial appliance remain at the scene. All flights are suspended until 3pm. If you have a flight leaving before 3pm, please do not travel. Please avoid the area owing to severe traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ji5HR1Qmug
— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023
