02/28/2025



David Alandete, ABC correspondent in Washington, makes an analysis of the meeting between the President of the United States. and that of Ukraine in the White House to reach an agreement on exploitation of resources that has resulted in a shouting discussion between them.

The North American leader has affected his guest that he has not thanked for the support received and has accused him of «playing with the Third World War».