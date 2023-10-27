On the night of October 26, a group of cyclists who participated in the monthly march ‘Bicicritic’ which seeks to get athletes to pedal for a common cause, was involved in an incident that left several of its members injured.

According to several local media outlets, a driver ran over the cyclists, slightly injuring five of them, and then fled the scene.

According to the authorities, the events occurred around 10:00 p.m., at which time they received an emergency call.

The participants were participating in ‘Bicicrítica’, an event characterized by its peaceful and festive tone that takes place on the last Thursday of each month in Plaza de Cibeles, Spain. The purpose of this march is to promote the expansion of public space for bicycles. On this occasion, the march was dedicated to supporting Palestine.

After the incident, Civil Protection went to the scene and treated five people who had minor bruises and who have been discharged at the scene, except for one of the injured, who, according to the news agency Europa Presshad to be transferred to the Nuestra Señora de la Concepción Hospital.

The driver claimed that he was attacked

An hour later, the driver turned himself in at the National Police station in Vegetable and admitted to being the author of the events.

However, he simultaneously alleged that he was subjected to aggression by protesters at the beginning of the march, which led him to escape and, consequently, run over several cyclists. Furthermore, the driver stated that his partner was traveling in the car and that, according to his version, he also suffered attacks from the participants of the march.

Local media also reported that a spokesperson for the Higher Headquarters of the National Police of Madrid explained that initially the case is classified as a traffic accident, which is why until now it will be being investigated by the Municipal police.

