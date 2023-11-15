At least 36 people died this Wednesday in Indian-administered Kashmir after the bus in which they were traveling fell into a ravine, official sources stated.

He accident took place this Wednesday in the Doda district, in the Jammu division, and caused the death of 36 people, while another 19 were injured, reported the Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of India, Jitendra Singh, on the social network (formerly Twitter).

Singh added that the wounded They are being transferred to the district hospital.

The authorities have not yet specified the causes of the accident.

The first images of the accident show the overturned passenger vehicle in the ravine, completely destroyed, while a large group of people strive to remove the victims from inside the bus and leave them on the ground.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is worrying. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible,” lamented the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in X.

In addition, he announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (about $2,400) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees (about $60) for the injured.

The Traffic accidents in India are frequent due to the poor condition of the roads, the precarious conditions of some vehicles and the general lack of respect for traffic rules.

Many feared dead in Major road accident in Doda (JK) after bus carrying 40 passengers skidded off the road near Trungal – Assar and fell several meters downhill pic.twitter.com/4S6KXt31p9 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) November 15, 2023

Last September, 11 people were killed and 12 others injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a bus carrying a group of Hindu pilgrims in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

In 2021, 153,972 people died in India and more than 384,448 were injured in around 412,432 car accidents, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

EFE

