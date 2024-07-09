Putin hugged Modi as he received him at his home in Novo-Ogaryovo, welcoming him as a “dear friend” and saying he was “very happy” to see him, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.

“Our official talks will be held tomorrow (Tuesday), while today in this comfortable and calm atmosphere we can discuss the same issues, but informally,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian president offered Modi, who is on his first visit to Russia in five years, tea, fruits and sweets and took him on a ride in a rickshaw.

Russian state news agencies said Putin and Modi visited the stable attached to the president’s residence and watched a horse show.

American concerns

On Modi’s visit to Moscow, the US State Department said the visit and India’s relationship with Russia amid Russia’s war on Ukraine raise concerns.

India, which has enjoyed close ties with Moscow over decades, has refused to condemn Russia for the war, instead calling for an end to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

A senior Indian official said last week that Modi’s top priorities during his visit to Moscow would be to fix India’s trade imbalance with Russia and release Indians who fought in the war in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that India, which has had ties with Moscow since the Soviet era, has increased its purchases of Russian oil to record levels.