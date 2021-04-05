A team of surgeons in the far east of Russia were able to perform an open-heart operation, despite the flames that were approaching them as a result of a fire raging in the hospital.

The Heart Surgery Hospital in Blagovychensk was hit in the morning by a fire, which led to the evacuation of 128 people, amid the spread of thick smoke in the building.

Meanwhile, a team of 8 people was performing an open-heart surgery on a patient on the ground floor.

“We could not stop, we had to save this person, and we did it at the highest level. The operation was completed without difficulties,” Valentin Filatov, the surgeon in charge of the operation, told the “Russia 24” TV.

“There was no panic,” the French press agency quoted Anthuina Smolina, a member of the treatment team.

In video … an open heart operation in a “raging fire”

Relief agencies indicated that the medical team installed an electric wire to supply the operating room with power, despite cutting electricity to all parts of the building, and ventilation devices were installed to remove smoke from the place.

“The control of the fire was complicated because the fire was raging over the entire area of ​​the site, that is, 1600 square meters,” Konstantin Repalco, deputy director of the emergency situation service in the region, explained in a video recording published by the authorities.

Upon completion of the operation and to ensure that there was no danger to the patient’s life, the medical staff took him out of the site and took him with them while leaving the burning building to transfer him to another hospital, according to the local authorities.

The fire caused by an electrical problem was extinguished, according to preliminary data, without any casualties.

And the local authorities promised to honor the doctors who continued the operation and the firefighters who put out the fire.