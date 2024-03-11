The first test in the world of a magnetic levitation convoy on an existing railway route will be carried out tomorrow in Verona, on the first day of LetExpo 2024, the Sustainable Transport and Logistics Fair promoted by Alis.

The test is presented by IronLev, a hi-tech company from Treviso. Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, will participate in the event.

The new technology, revolutionary because it can be applied to existing railway networks, is conceived with an eye to the future of transport and use in multiple sectors, from the world of architecture and doors and windows to industrial handling systems and elevators.