As in May, Milan broke Verona with the decisive signing of Tonali. This time the last turns of the hand leading to the Scudetto are not at stake, but it is obviously a very heavy victory for the Rossoneri, who keep pace with the Naples and Atalanta hares, and who detach Lazio and Udinese, finding themselves alone in third place . It must be said that Verona would not have forfeited the draw, and above all the change of attitude on the part of the Venetians with Bocchetti on his first bench among the pros should be emphasized. A courageous Hellas, punished precisely because of his courage because Tonali’s goal came on a Milanese restart, with the Gialloblù unbalanced. Milan had taken the lead in the first half with an own goal by Veloso (action by Leao) and had been recovered by a shot by Gunter which was decisively deflected by Gabbia in his goal. On the scoresheet also a cross from Piccoli and two goals devoured by Giroud and Rebic. Milan keeps pace, Verona stumbles into the fifth consecutive defeat, but for what we have seen in this match, the wind seems to have changed. A much better wind.