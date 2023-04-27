In Venezuela there are 284 detainees considered “political prisoners”, two more than last week, when 282 people deprived of liberty for “political reasons” were counted, the NGO Foro Penal reported on Wednesday.

Through its Twitter account, the organization indicated that, of the total number of inmates, 131 are civilians and 153 military; In addition, 264 are men and 20 women.

On the other hand, the organization assured that 120 prisoners have already received sentences and 164 are still waiting for a court decision. “Since 2014 there have been 15,794 political arrests in Venezuela“said the NGO.

Likewise, he said that, in addition to the “political prisoners”, more than 9,000 people are still subject, “arbitrarily, to measures restricting their freedom.”

The NGO Fundaredes recently denounced, before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the violations of which, it assured, its director, Javier Tarazona, has been a victim, in prison for more than 600 days, accused of terrorism, incitement to hatred and treason.

Last February, this organization asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turkwho visited the country between January 26 and 28, who classify the detention of Tarazona as arbitrary.

At the end of his visit in Caracas, Türk announced that his office will have a presence in Venezuela for two more years, so that “it can continue its work of promoting the human rights agenda”.

EFE